Square Pie Guys - zOakland OLD

Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland

499 9th St

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels$8.00
California brussels sprouts, halved then cooked till crispy, tossed with our Szechuan dry rub. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
The Big Von$21.00
garlic ricotta cream, Italian sausage, pepperonis, and Mike's hot honey. 106.1's own Big Von has been a fan of Square Pie Guys since day one. Now you can eat like Big Von himself! Order the exclusive pie he created. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
How Mush-Room$20.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Regular Square$15.00
our plain cheese; red sauce, fresh mozz*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
SPG Sauce Trio$3.00
Standard trio of sauces - SPG, Ranch, Cilantro Crema (no subs)
The JLIN$23.00
This one’s all net. Jeremy Lin is putting his spin on our pizza with this collaboration. Lemon-garlic ricotta cream, pavone pepperonis, green goddess caesar, grana & parsley. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps (unless your name is Jeremy Lin). Thank you*
The 6x8$21.00
our pepperoni; red sauce, 48 pepperonis. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Spicy Ellen$21.00
vodka sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Plant Square 2.0$21.00
red sauce, mushroom mix, castelvtrano olives, charred broccoli, cherry tomato. Make it vegan for $2*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Mean Green Machine$20.00
garlic ricotta cream, Italian sausage, roasted broccoli, chile flake, mike's hot honey*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Location

Oakland CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm


