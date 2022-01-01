Square Pie Guys - zOakland OLD
Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland
499 9th St
Popular Items
Location
499 9th St
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shiba Ramen
Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Square Pie Guys
Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland
Basil Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!