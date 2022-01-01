Go
Square Pie Guys

Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1077 Mission St • $$

Avg 4.8 (14043 reviews)

Popular Items

The 6x8$23.00
our pepperoni; red sauce, 48 pepperonis. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
The Big Von$23.00
garlic ricotta cream, Italian sausage, pepperonis, and Mike's hot honey. 106.1's own Big Von has been a fan of Square Pie Guys since day one. Now you can eat like Big Von himself! Order the exclusive pie he created.
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Cheesy Bread$9.00
comes with a side of red sauce - (can be made vegan)
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Szechuan Wings$14.00
House Szechuan Dry Fried
(with house made cilantro lime crema & scallion) *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
How Mush-Room$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Regular Square$17.00
our plain cheese; red sauce, fresh mozz
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Mean Green Machine$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, Italian sausage, roasted broccoli, chile flake, mike's hot honey
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Create Your Own$19.00
Create your own pizza is back!
Select your sauce and choose up to one meat and up two veggies for your own custom square pie. Pies come standard with our patented cheddar edge and mozzarella on the pie. You can select vegan cheese and gluten free dough as a substitute
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Ellen Supreme$25.00
Vodka sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, and roasted mushroom medley.
Meat lovers meet the works. This hearty pie is loaded with the best toppings, our spicy vodka sauce base, and of course melty mozzarella cheese
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Buffalo Wings$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
1077 Mission St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
