Square Pizza Co.

Slice Shop serving Detroit, Sicilian & Boston Beach Pizza by the Square. Located at the Historical Dunaway Building in the ❤ of Pacific Beach 92109. Est’d 2016.
*Please note that our Sicilian Pizza is on the phone or in person only, based on availability.

4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA

Popular Items

Custom 8 Thin Squares$17.00
8 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 2-4
Ford Pizza$21.00
Cheese Blend + Red Sauce + Grana Padano + Oregano.
The Classic Cheese Pie! The one all others are ''built'' on.
Dodge Pizza$26.00
Fresh Baby Spinach | Mushrooms | Ricotta | Garlic | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano
Custom 4 Thin Squares$10.00
4 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 1-2
Create your own Gluten Free Pizza$18.00
[NOT RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERE CELIAC)
Made in house Gluten Free Dough. One Size only 10"x14" - cut into 6 Squares. Base Price is for Sauce, All Natural Wisconsin Mozzarella & Oregano. Select one of the Specialties Combinations or Create your own. Feeds 1-2
Pontiac 2.0 Pizza$24.00
Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese | Cupping Pepperoni on top | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano
Cadillac Pizza$28.00
Sliced Italian Sausage | Cupping Pepperoni | Crispy Bacon Bits | Ricotta | Fresh Garlic | Parmesan & Oregano
Pontiac Pizza$23.00
Cupping Pepperoni | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano.
Small Chocolate Chip Cannoli$2.25
Extra Ranch$0.75
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
