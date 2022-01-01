SquareBurger
Beer is proof that God love's us!
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
200 N 6th St • $
200 N 6th St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
