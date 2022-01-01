Go
We are back! Back to Square One! WE MISSED YOU!

1137 South Braddock Ave

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese$7.00
Scrambled eggs with Vermont white cheddar
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$8.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with scrambled eggs, bacon, & white cheddar cheese
Latte
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$8.50
Jubilee Hilltop pork with our house-made sausage spices, scrambled eggs and Vermont cheddar
Cinnamon Roll - Maple Glaze$3.50
Housemade. Featuring Yeany’s Maple Syrup.
Regent Square Rachel$8.50
Boar's Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, Swiss cheese on rye bread. Russian dressing served on the side
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$7.75
Double smoked bacon, scrambled eggs and Vermont white cheddar
Egg & Cheese Biscuit$7.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with scrambled eggs & white cheddar cheese
Brewed Coffee$2.50
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and house-made salsa.
Location

1137 South Braddock Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
