Squawk Cafe

Make it Squawk! Breakfast, Lunch & Catering. Serving La Colombe Coffee and PureBlend Tea.

2609 Keiser Boulevard

Popular Items

Sausage Egg Sandwich$5.50
Egg, Sausage, Cheddar, Spicy Mustard Aioli
Avocado Egg Sandwich$6.00
Egg, Avocado, Cheddar, Chipotle Crema
Caramel Macchiato$5.00
Vanilla Sweet Milk with Espresso Layered on Top, Crosshatched with Caramel Decadence
Bacon Egg Sandwich$5.50
Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Bacon Jam
Jalapeño Egg Sandwich$5.00
Egg, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Spicy Island Sauce
Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Farro, Feta, Oregano Tomato, Cucumber, Chickpea, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Latte$4.00
The Creamiest Expression of Espresso
Drip Brewed Coffee$2.00
Specially Roasted by La Colombe, Specially Brewed Right Here for You
Cold Brew$4.00
Our Choice for Iced Coffee, Brewed Strong, Cold, and Smooth
2609 Keiser Boulevard

Reading PA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
