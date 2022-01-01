Go
Squeeze Juice Company

We make Juice, Smoothies, Shots, Toast, Bowls and Guilt Free Treats for the lives we live. Each delicious item is individually crafted with your routine in mind. We are located where you live, work, and play, making the fuel you need to get through your day! It's your life. #DRINKSQUEEZE

850 Market Street

Popular Items

PB Protein cookies$5.50
Classico$7.00
Guacamole, Tomato, Jalapeno, Italian Spices, Cilantro and Lime
Make your own$10.00
Choose a Liquid: Almond Milk, Oat Milk, Coconut Milk, Cold brew Coffee, Orange Juice or Apple Juice.
Roadrunner$10.00
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Maca, Chia Seed, Almond Milk. Goes Great with Strawberries or Almond Butter.
Banana Nut Bowl$11.50
Almond milk, banana, 88 Acres chocolate sunbutter, and cinnamon. Topped with Granola, Strawberry and Chia seed
The King$7.00
Peanut Butter, Banana and Cacao Nibs
Avo-Can-Do$7.00
Avocado, Italian Spices, Flax, Cilantro and Lime
Green Monsta$10.00
Strawberry, Banana, Flax, Almond Milk with some Spinach snuck in. Goes great with Hemp Seed, Chia Seed, or Nut Butter.
Elvis$10.00
Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs with Dates and Oat Milk. Goes Great with Chocolate Pea Protein, or add spinach for hidden veggies.
Good Morning Bowl$11.50
Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Almond Butter, topped with Granola and Strawberry
Location

Lynnfield MA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
