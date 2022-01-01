SriThai - Atlantic Station
The owners of SriThai Duluth have a long history of successful restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. They first started their reputation in Atlanta with Thaicoon located in Atlanta & Marietta. Then they ventured up north and started a small family restaurant in the heart of Snellville called SriThai and are now proud to open SriThai 2 in the Duluth location! With over 25+ years of experience in the restaurant industry, we are extremely proud to set a standard and present a menu that no other Thai restaurant in the area can compare. We are excited to serve the Duluth area an authentic unforgettable Thai and Japanese dining experience! Please come in today!
1380 Atlantic Station #14275
Popular Items
Location
1380 Atlantic Station #14275
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wagaya - Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
Azotea Cantina
A MODERN, MEXICO CITY-INSPIRED MENU IS THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN ATLANTA. CREATED BY THE INCREDIBLE TEAM BEHIND TACOS & TEQUILAS OUR MENU FEATURES SIMPLE, YET DELICIOUS CHEF-FORWARD FOOD, FRESH MARGARITAS, AND HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS. COME VIBE IN THE OPEN-AIR AND TAKE IN THE VIEW ON OUR ROOFTOP OR CHILL ON THE GROUND-LEVEL PATIO.
Spice House
Come in and enjoy!
BGR
Enjoy