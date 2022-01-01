SriThai - Atlantic Station

Go
The owners of SriThai Duluth have a long history of successful restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. They first started their reputation in Atlanta with Thaicoon located in Atlanta & Marietta. Then they ventured up north and started a small family restaurant in the heart of Snellville called SriThai and are now proud to open SriThai 2 in the Duluth location! With over 25+ years of experience in the restaurant industry, we are extremely proud to set a standard and present a menu that no other Thai restaurant in the area can compare. We are excited to serve the Duluth area an authentic unforgettable Thai and Japanese dining experience! Please come in today!

1380 Atlantic Station #14275

Popular Items

PAD THAI$14.00
Rice noodle in pad Thai sauce with bean sprout, scallion, egg served with crushed peanut and lime.
SPICY BASIL NOODLE$14.00
Wide rice noodle sautéed in special basil sauce with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, egg and your choice of protein
HOUSE FRIED RICE$17.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with chicken, beef, shrimp, onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
CRAB RANGOON$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
THAI ICED TEA$4.00
Yum Yum/Spicy Mayo .50$0.50
THAI FRIED RICE$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
SPICY BASIL FRIED RICE$16.00
Fried rice in spicy basil sauce with crushed chili, basil, onion, bell pepper and egg.
PAD SI EW$14.00
Wide rice noodles sautéed with sweet black soy sauce, broccoli and egg.
SPRING ROLL$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Location

1380 Atlantic Station #14275

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
