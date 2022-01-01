Go
SS Cafe LLC

Come in and enjoy!

812 GUILDFORD AVE.

Popular Items

SunnySide Fruit Tea$4.00
Hawt Hun-nay$8.00
CrispyFried Chicken Tossed in Sunny’s Hawt Hun-nay, with fried or Scrambled Egg and Cheese. Served on a Sun Bun.
Rich Rising$6.00
SunnyBlend Applewood Bacon or Maple Sage Turkey Sausage, Smoke Beef Sausage fried or Scrambled Egg with Cheese. Served on Sun Bun
Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Garlic Thyme Seasoning Blend
Creamy Grits$4.00
Southern style grits, these are rich, super thick, never runny, and melt in your mouth!
Chic & Waffles$14.00
(I bet you haven’t had better) !
House-made Vanilla bean waffle ,topped with our crispy seasoned 3pc fried chicken tenderloin
No sunshine when she’s Gone$16.00
Golden fried Honey Cajun Catfish filet, creamy mascarpone cheddar bed grits , House Honey Cajun Blend, fresh parsley leaf, scallion
Sunny French Toast & Chicken$15.00
Cap'n On The Go$13.00
I’m Not A Player, Just Brunch Alot$15.00
Buttermilk Vanilla bean Waffle, Pancakes, or Our Famous French Toast ADD 2$ for Special Flavor
(Pancake Flavors: Classic, Party, Snickerdoodle, Red Velvet)
(Waffle flavors: Plain Jane, fruity Pebble w/ milk drizzle, Fried Oreo Red velvet)
(French Toast flavors: Classic, Cap’tn Crunch Berry, Cinnamon Toast Crunch w/ milk drizzle, Creme brûlée banana nut)
Choice of 1 break meat, ( Thick applewood bacon, Maple Sage Turkey Sausage, Smoke Beef Sausage, with fried or scramble eggs, cheese ( mild cheddar or provolone)
Location

812 GUILDFORD AVE.

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
