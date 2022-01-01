South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill
Gather to eat where you golf! South Suburban Golf Course Bar and Grill is an affordable, casual restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. The all-American menu will satisfy the pickiest eater with hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, crab cakes, quesadillas and burritos and more. Enjoy full bar service and outdoor dining.
7900 S Colorado Blvd
7900 S Colorado Blvd
Centennial CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
