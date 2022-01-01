Go
  • Littleton
  • /
  • South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill

South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill

Gather to eat where you golf! South Suburban Golf Course Bar and Grill is an affordable, casual restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. The all-American menu will satisfy the pickiest eater with hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, crab cakes, quesadillas and burritos and more. Enjoy full bar service and outdoor dining.

7900 S Colorado Blvd

Popular Items

Kid's Chicken Fingers$6.75
Nathan's Famous 1/4 LB Hot Dog$5.50
Includes one side.
Western Burger$11.25
Colorado Angus burger, Texas toast, cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, house BBQ sauce.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$8.99
Grilled cheese on thick cut brioche bread, melted swiss, muenster, cheddar, tomato, and basil aioli.
Location

7900 S Colorado Blvd

Centennial CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
