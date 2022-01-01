St. Burch Tavern
Welcome to St. Burch Tavern — aspiring counterpart of the timeless taverns and supper clubs immortalized by the brilliant men and women who gathered together under their hospitable roofs!
SEAFOOD
127 Iowa Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
127 Iowa Ave
Iowa City IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bluebird Diner
Come in and enjoy our Midwestern
Soul Food in a traditional diner atmosphere OR order for Curbside pickup OR delivery through your TOAST or CHOMP apps!
GO by Citizens
Come in and enjoy!
Spare Me
Come in and enjoy!
Micky’s Irish Pub & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!