St. Burch Tavern

Welcome to St. Burch Tavern — aspiring counterpart of the timeless taverns and supper clubs immortalized by the brilliant men and women who gathered together under their hospitable roofs!

SEAFOOD

127 Iowa Ave • $$

Popular Items

Buffalo Burrito$14.00
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, potato puree, carrots, celery, fried chicken
Your choice of bleu cheese or Calabrian chile ranch
Served with kettle chips
Lobster Roll$19.00
Maine-style lobster, dijonnaise, celery, shallot, herbs, New England split top bun, served with chips
Regina Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered Cod, remoulade, lemon, served with fries
Atlas Mac$10.00
Three cheese blend (fontina, raclette, white cheddar)
Small size only
Regina Atlas Mac n' Cheese$6.00
Oven baked, three cheese blend (fontina, raclette, white cheddar)
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered Cod, remoulade, lemon, served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

127 Iowa Ave

Iowa City IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
