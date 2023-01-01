Go
Main picView gallery

St. Charles Moose Lodge 1114 - 166 West 11th Street

Open today 1:00 PM - 1:01 AM

review star

No reviews yet

166 West 11th Street

Saint Charles, MN 55972

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday1:00 pm - 1:01 am
Monday1:00 pm - 1:01 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 1:01 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 1:01 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 1:01 am
Friday1:00 pm - 1:01 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 1:01 am

Location

166 West 11th Street, Saint Charles MN 55972

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GENESIS RESTAURANT
orange starNo Reviews
331 West 6th Street Saint Charles, MN 55972
View restaurantnext
Due North Coffee Co - Eyota
orange starNo Reviews
331 Sandstone Dr NE Eyota, MN 55934
View restaurantnext
Jazz Shepherd Coffee - 115 Main St E
orange starNo Reviews
115 Main St E Elgin, MN 55932
View restaurantnext
Driftless - Lanesboro - 100 Beacon St W
orange starNo Reviews
100 Beacon St W Lanesboro, MN 55949
View restaurantnext
Pedal Pushers Cafe - Downtown Lanesboro
orange star4.6 • 1,159
121 Parkway Ave N Lanesboro, MN 55949
View restaurantnext
Paddle On Coffee - 115 Parkway Ave N
orange starNo Reviews
115 Parkway Ave N Lanesboro, MN 55949
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Saint Charles

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

St. Charles Moose Lodge 1114 - 166 West 11th Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston