Oak on Camelback
Bi-level restaurant featuring seasonal New American fare & an open-air bar with inventive cocktails.
111 E Camelback Rd.
Popular Items
Location
111 E Camelback Rd.
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|9:55 am - 2:54 pm, 2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:55 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:55 am - 2:54 pm, 2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dapper & Stout Uptown
Stirring things up.
Windsor Churn
Come in and enjoy!
Huss Brewing Company
Locally owned by Jeff + Leah Huss; our Uptown neighborhood taproom + kitchen features Local sausages, our Almost Famous Nachos, delicious crispy flatbreads and more! We’re known for our award winning local beers which we’re proud to share our true-to-style beers with craft beer lovers throughout AZ!
Windsor
Come in and enjoy!