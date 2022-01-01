Go
Oak on Camelback

Bi-level restaurant featuring seasonal New American fare & an open-air bar with inventive cocktails.

111 E Camelback Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oak-Fired Lamb Curry$17.50
Slow-braised lamb, spicy green curry, carrots, parsnips, potatoes, onions, peas, coconut milk served with warm naan. + sunny side up egg $3
Med Mix$9.00
Mixed greens, dried figs, dried cherries, candied pecans, crumbled feta, prickly pear vinaigrette. +chicken $6 +salmon $8 +grilled teres major steak $9
Fried Chicken$24.00
Our buttermilk fried semi-boneless half chicken perfectly paired with forbidden rice, spicy coconut green curry, maple syrup, and oak-fired charred broccolini.
Moroccan Meatballs App$14.00
Our famous Moroccan Meatballs, signature spiced tomato sauce, mozzarella, toasted almonds, cilantro, served with warm naan
Banh Mi Pho Dip$17.00
Pork belly, hoisin, cucumber, green papaya, carrot, thai basil, cilantro, and unagi aioli served on a warm baguette with house-made pho dip
Black & Blue Burger$16.50
Peppercorn crusted, blue cheese, tomato agrodolce, bacon, spinach
Shorty Dip$18.50
Red wine braised short rib, melted gruyere, horseradish aioli, served on a warm baguette with house-made shorty jus
French Onion Burger$16.50
Bacon, arugula, crispy onions, creamy french onion spread, melted swiss cheese. +shorty jus $1
Forbidden Rice Bowl$16.50
Black rice, edamame, carrots, snap peas, ginger, shiitake, coconut chili, brussel sprouts, charred broccolini. +chicken $6 +grilled steak $9 +salmon $8 +two seared scallops $6
Truffle Shiitake Burger$16.50
Seasoned beef, oak-roasted wild mushrooms, swiss, truffle aioli
Location

111 E Camelback Rd.

Phoenix AZ

Sunday9:55 am - 2:54 pm, 2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:55 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:55 am - 2:54 pm, 2:55 pm - 12:00 am
