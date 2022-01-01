Go
Toast

St. James Gate Belmont

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1410 Old County Rd • $$

Avg 3.8 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Garlic Fries$10.95
Bacon-Wrapped Tots (7)$8.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1410 Old County Rd

Belmont CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spoon and Fork

No reviews yet

Spoon and fork is a counter-service Thai restaurant serving authentic Thai dishes. Our team believe in serving food the way we love toeat.

Farm House

No reviews yet

All of our wine bottles are available for retail sale at 30%-40% off.
Our restaurant supply places are still full. Please ask us if you need anything that is low in the grocery. We are happy to give it to you at our cost. Flour, sugar, eggs, toilet paper, etc.

Slice House Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slice House Pizza - Belmont REBUILDING

No reviews yet

pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston