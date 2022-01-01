Go
Toast

St. James Gate

.

11 Center St

No reviews yet

Location

11 Center St

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Folly Beach Crab Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Washout

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bowens Island Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bohemian Bull

No reviews yet

Bohemian Bull is a place where family and friends can come and relax in a lively, open atmosphere, enjoy hearty, craveable food, and a delicious selection of craft beers and cocktails. We hope that you will come enjoy a burger and a beer with us soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston