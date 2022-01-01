Go
Toast

St. Joseph Parish & School

"One Family In Christ" where we seek to feed both body and soul of the human person so as to equip all to share the good news of God's Love!

32929 Lake Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Takeout)$18.00
Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Vegetables & 3 pieces of Lake Erie Perch with Tartar Sauce on the side.
Add on other sides a la carte!
Side: 3 Pierogi & Onions (Dine-In)$2.00
Side: Mac and Cheese (Takeout)$2.00
Meal: Butterfly Shrimp - Breaded & Fried (Takeout)$15.00
Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Vegetables and 8 pieces of Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce on the side.
Add on more sides a la carte!
Meal: Salmon - Baked (Takeout)$17.00
Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Vegetables & 1 piece of Salmon with Chardonnay Dill Sauce on the side.
This fish is gluten free.
Add on more sides a la carte!
Side: Tater Tots (Takeout)$2.00
Side: Cabbage and Noodles (Takeout)$2.00
Side: 3 Pierogi & Onions (Takeout)$2.00
Soup: New England Clam Chowder (Takeout)$7.00
12 oz.
Meal: Lake Erie Perch - Breaded & Fried (Dine-In)$18.00
Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Vegetables & 3 pieces of Lake Erie Perch with Tartar Sauce on the side.
Add on other sides a la carte!
See full menu

Location

32929 Lake Rd

Avon Lake OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gitta's Table & Wine Shop

No reviews yet

Current Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10:30am to 7:00pm. Lunch will be served from 10:30 until 3:00; and the Shop will remain open until 7:00pm for Wine and Grab & Go food options. Hot soups will be available all day! We are small but mighty, and friendly too!

Rico's Tacos & Tequila

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Cafe Melissa

No reviews yet

We're a small local business with the goal of providing the best possible food and service. We appreciate you and your business! Come in and enjoy or order take out for pick up at our to-go window! See you soon!

Avient Employee Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston