St. Paul Tap

Drink Local tap beer featuring the best in St Paul & Minnesota brewed beers. Play all of our arcade games as well as Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy great food and drink while playing our games and watching your favorite sports on TV.

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$7.99
Hand-Breaded Fried Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Dressing.
Fresh Battered Cheese Curds$9.99
Ellsworth Cheese Curds Battered In-House & Fried To Order. Served With Ranch Dressing.
Platinum Bacon Burger$13.75
Ground Chuck, Aged Cheddar, Swiss, Smoked Bacon, Bacon Jam, Bacon Aioli & Onion Crisps. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.
Smothered Tots$7.99
Tater Tots Smothered In House-Made Queso, Chopped Bacon & Green Onion.
Pretzels$9.99
Two 7oz. Pretzels Served With House-Made Warm Queso & Honey Spiked Mustard.
BYO Burger$10.99
You Dream It, We Build It!
Boneless Wings$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
Sunrise Burger$13.75
Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg & Garlic Aioli. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Served With BBQ Or Honey Mustard.
Wings$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
Location

825 Jefferson Ave

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
