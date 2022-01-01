Go
Toast

St. Stephen's Green Publick House

Food Styles:
Brunch (Served on Saturday and Sunday)
Fresh Seafood
Steaks
Irish (Traditional)
Burgers
Sandwiches
We have a full-bar featuring 20 draft beers and fine wine. We also have the BEST Irish Coffee!!!

2031 New Jersey 71

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2031 New Jersey 71

Spring Lake NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spring Lake Tap House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tom Bailey's Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jose's Mexican Restaurant: Spring Lake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bagel Basket Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston