St. Vito
Nashville based sfincione pizza and Sicilian street food pop up! Pick up orders only right now. Wednesday- Saturday at Hunters Station in East Nashville and pickup hours are 4pm-8pm. Free Parking available! Park in the back and make your way towards the staircase. My kitchen door is right by the stairs.
975 Main Street
975 Main Street
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
