St. Vito

Nashville based sfincione pizza and Sicilian street food pop up! Pick up orders only right now. Wednesday- Saturday at Hunters Station in East Nashville and pickup hours are 4pm-8pm. Free Parking available! Park in the back and make your way towards the staircase. My kitchen door is right by the stairs.

975 Main Street

Popular Items

Slice of Cheesecake$8.00
One Slice of Tiramisu cheesecake
SPICY TONY SFINCIONE$36.00
Mitica Prosciutto, Smoking Goose Capicola aka GABAGOOL, Speck, Provolone and hot giardiniera AS A PIZZA...kind of a meat lovers!
Classic Vito$28.00
Mozz/Fontina,milled tomato,fresh oregano topped with seasoned breadcrumb.
PEPPERONI$33.00
Spicy hot crispy and cheesy delicious pepperoni that will make you want to go watch ninja turtles
SANCHO SANDWICH (SMALL)$18.00
One 1/2 St. Vito Focaccia sliced in half and layered with Mitica Prosciutto, Pepperoncini Verde and creamy burrata.
This "SMALL" feeds 4 people
Focaccia alla Gricia$28.00
Extremely slow roast sweet onions basted in guincale fat seasoned with lemon and black pepper pressed into our focaccia and served with a cacio e Pepe style sauce on the side.
Olive Verdi Schiacciate (Crushed Olive Salad)$7.50
Crushed Castelvetrano salad with celery and mint seasoned with house made summer mix pepper flakes, garlic, fennel pollen and lemon. Comes as a pint.
Potato Sfincione$28.00
Potato focaccia with tellegio cheese, potato cream and crispy fried potato topping.
Sicilian Beef Braciole 2 Person Option$35.00
Beef Braciole- stuffed, rolled, trussed and braised in rich tomato gravy served with a side of fresh milled creamy polenta, focaccia and slice of cheesecake.
St. Vito Focaccia$12.00
Our house focaccia straight up! Great for sandwiches or just to munch on.
Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
