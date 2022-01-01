Go
Quivey's Grove

Charming, antique-filled American restaurant & bar in a historical former mansion and horse stable on scenic landscaped grounds.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

6261 Nesbitt Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (1426 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cod$18.50
Fried Cod served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, bread and choice of potato.
Kid Fish Nuggets$8.95
3 piece hand breaded fried cod nuggets served with french fries or apple sauce.
Side Parmesan Potato$3.50
Fish Combo$22.95
Try some of each of our famous fish fry offerings! Beer battered cod, baked cod and pretzel crusted Lake Superior whitefish with your choice of potato. Served with coleslaw, tarter sauce and fresh baked bread.
Kid Fingers$6.95
Crispy chicken strips with choice of side.
Seafood Chowder$5.25
Baked Cod$19.95
Served with herb drawn butter, coleslaw, and a choice of potato. GF
Pretzel Crusted Whitefish$19.50
Pretzel crusted Lake Superior whitefish served with Parmesan potato and coleslaw.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6261 Nesbitt Rd

Fitchburg WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

