Stache Liquors

Stache Liquors is available for pick up Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-6pm. You may schedule your order in advance. Please remain out side when picking up. A team member will deliver your items on the patio

100 SW 3rd Ave

Popular Items

Weller Wednesday Tasting Kit$60.00
In collaboration with our friends at Unit B We are pleased to present our store pick tasting kit of Weller Antique 107 and Weller Full Proof.
Kit includes:
2oz Weller Antique 107(Stache Store Pick)
2oz Weller Antique 107(Unit B Store Pick)
2oz Weller Full Proof(Stache Store Pick)
2oz Weller Full Proof(Unit B Store Pick)
We are only offering 50 tasting kits
Yellowstone Barrel Pick$60.00
Yellowstone hand-picked bourbon barrel. 6yr, 115 proof.
Four Roses OBSF Barrel Pick$125.00
* THIS IS THE LAST OF THE FOUR ROSES WE ARE RELEASING BY THE BOTTLE. WE TRULY APPRECIATE THE SUPPORT AND HOPE TO SERVE YOU SOME BY THE DRAM SOON.
Blantons Barrel Pick$150.00
It’s finally arrived, our store pick of Blantons.
Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends. Today, everyone has access to the world’s first single barrel bourbon. The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume.
Limited quantities available. Last run of barrel pick Blantons we will be offering by the bottle
Sazerac 6yr Rye$40.00
Aromas of clove, vanilla, anise and pepper. Subtle notes of candies spices and citrus. The big finish is smooth with hints of licorice.
EH Taylor Small Batch$60.00
Tastes of caramel corn sweetness, mingled with butterscotch and licorice. The aftertaste is a soft mouth-feel that turns into subtle spices of pepper and tobacco.
Weller Antique Barrel Pick 750ml$150.00
Russell's Reserve Barrel Pick$60.00
Weller Full Proof Barrel Pick$275.00
1792 Full Proof Barrel Pick$65.00
Location

100 SW 3rd Ave

Fort Lauderdale FL

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
