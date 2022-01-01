Go
Stacked Bar & Grill Kingsburg

1722 Draper St.

Popular Items

Single Stack$9.00
Stack your 1/3 lb patty with any
Crinkle Cut Fries$4.00
Kids Chicken Meal$8.50
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Kids Cheeseburger Meal$8.50
Fries and drink included
Power Bowl$9.00
Try our carb friendly burger without a bowl option with your choice of protein and any
Ranch$0.25
Spicy Chick Sand$10.00
Stack your breaded fried spicy chicken breast with any
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Stacked Sauce$0.25
Location

1722 Draper St.

Kingsburg CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
