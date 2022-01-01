Go
Toast

Stacked Sandwich Shop

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

68-60 Austin Street 2nd floor • $$

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Build your own HERO$13.95
The Angel Hero$14.50
Sweet Cappa, Honey Ham, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Spicy Mayo
*Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
BLT Hero$14.95
Plain Bagel$1.50
Build your own ROLL$10.95
The Devil Hero$14.50
Sweet Cappa, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Spicy Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Spicy Mayo
*Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
Aged to Perfection Hero$14.95
w/ Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Semi-Sun-Dried-Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze
The Rueben Roll$11.50
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Kraut, Lettuce, Tomato, Russian dressing
Muffaletta Hero$14.50
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Mozzarella, Olive Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
*Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
Stacked OG Hero$16.50
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Mortadella, Provolone & American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sweet and Spicy Peppers, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
*Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

68-60 Austin Street 2nd floor

Forest Hills NY

Sunday9:00 am - 7:15 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:15 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

No reviews yet

Enjoy 20% off with this code: GOMOCA for your online order

GULA SOUTHERN COMFORT

No reviews yet

COME RELAX AND DINE-IN

Tu Casa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roam - Forest Hills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston