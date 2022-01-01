Go
Toast

Stacked Sandwich Shop

Craft Cocktails, Local Wines & Beers, Seasonal, Farmer Driven

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1615 SE 3rd Avenue • $$

Avg 4 (144 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1615 SE 3rd Avenue

Portland OR

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

No reviews yet

TOKYROLL is a quick-serve sushi and poké concept featuring BIG rolls, FRESH bowls, and FAST service. At twice the size of your average sushi roll, a TOKYROLL is a little different than what you are used to. With bold flavors, creative concoctions, and fresh ingredients, one thing is for certain, you will not leave here hungry! We encourage you to eat your way through our signature sushi roll menu to sample our variety of flavorful sauces, and quality proteins. If you're looking for something completely different, we have created the Roll Your Own Way! option where guests have free rein to make their own creative sushi roll with our mix of proteins, sauces and toppings. A truly unique sushi experience.

Bamboo Sushi

No reviews yet

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Vagabond Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GARDEN BAR

No reviews yet

Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston