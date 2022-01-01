Go
Welcome to Stacks where Breakfast and Lunch are served with a smile. Voted the best Breakfast spot 5 years in row.

FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

314 EL CAMINO REAL • $$

Avg 4.5 (6597 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain$8.35
Fries$5.50
Farmers$17.75
Mush&Ch Omelet$14.00
Mac & Cheese$6.25
Bac Avo Omelet$17.25
Side Chicken Sausage$7.50
French Toast$12.35
Chicken Fried Steak$17.50
Side Bacon$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

314 EL CAMINO REAL

REDWOOD CITY CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
