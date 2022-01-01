Go
STACKS

Welcome to Stacks where Breakfast and Lunch are served with a smile. Voted the best Breakfast spot 5 years in row.

FRENCH FRIES

139 E Campbell Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (7024 reviews)

Popular Items

Triple Berry Waffle$14.25
Farmers Breakfast$18.25
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito$17.00
Jeremy's Waffle$17.50
Soda$2.75
Plain$8.35
Plain Waffle$11.00
Texas Toast$12.35
Hormel Ham$6.25
Bowl of Fruit$11.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

139 E Campbell Ave

Campbell CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
