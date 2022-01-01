Stadium Brew Co
Full service Bar, Restaurant & Brewery with a 60 tap beer selection! New American Cuisine, Fresh Cocktails and the largest rotating selection of Draft in Orange County. The local favorite, family and dog friendly, expansive outdoor seating and view of over 25 large screen TV's perfect for any sporting event.
26731 ALISO CREEK RD
Location
26731 ALISO CREEK RD
Aliso Viejo CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
