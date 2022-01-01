Go
Stadium Grill

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

8330 Tyler Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (331 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$10.00
MENTOR MELT$9.00
Rueben$11.99
Loaded Tots$6.00
Fries$3.00
Stadium Chx Wrap$9.00
Classic Burger$10.99
Corned beef & Swiss$10.99
Side of BC$0.50
Onion Rings$3.00

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8330 Tyler Blvd

Mentor OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

