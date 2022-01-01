Pizza
Italian
Stadium Pizza
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
3262 Reviews
$$
701 W Esplanade Ave
San Jacinto, CA 92583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
701 W Esplanade Ave, San Jacinto CA 92583
Nearby restaurants
HTWK AKi Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
LOS MAREADOS CEVICHE BAR #1
Come in and enjoy!
LOS MAREADOS CEVICHE BAR #2
Come in and enjoy!
Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto
Come in and enjoy!