We pride ourselves on FANTASTIC SERVICE! Open since 1992!
Centrally located in the heart of the entertainment district, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grille has the closest parking to Lambeau Field for all Packer games as well as any Resch Center, Brown County Arena and Shopko Hall event. While visiting Stadium View, you are just footsteps away from historical attractions including Lambeau Field, Packer Hall of Fame, The Don Hudson Center and the Walk of Legends.
Stadium View is also known for specializing in first class receptions and events of all sizes. Whether you are planning a wedding, corporate meeting, trade show or a holiday party, our event planners will assist you to ensure all your needs are met for a successful event.
If you plan to stay a few days please note Stadium View Sports Bar & Grille is within walking distance of 4 major hotels: The Hilton Garden Inn, Spring Hill Suites, Best Western Midway Motel and the Quality Inn.

1963 Holmgren Way

Popular Items

Cajun Avocado Shrimp Tacos *$14.99
3 flour tortillas stuffed with Cajun grilled shrimp atop a bed of red cabbage slaw & avocado topped with a drizzle of sweet & spicy sauce avocado ranch & a sprinkle of sesame seeds
Cheese Curds*$9.99
White Cheddar, lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with choice of sauce.
Chipotle Burger*$12.99
Seasoned beef patty topped with peppered bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion
Cuban Panini *$12.99
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & yellow mustard press on French bread
The Sampler *$14.99
Tortilla chips, Nacho Cheese, Onion Rings, Boneless Wings, Cheese Curds and your choice of 2 of our signature dipping sauces!
Balsamic Pesto Fries *$6.99
Crispy French fries drizzled with balsamic glaze, pesto aioli and shredded parmesan cheese
Chicken Tenders *$11.99
Served with complimentary fries (no substitutions and choice of dipping sauce. Try it Buffalo Style for .99
Pretzel Sticks (4) *$9.99
Crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside. These pretzel sticks are lightly salted and served with our homemade Wisconsin beer cheese, nacho cheese and our signature mustard.
BONELESS Wings *$11.99
1LB of our famous wings served with complimentary french fries & tossed in one of our signature dipping sauces
Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sandwich *$12.99
Crispy or Grilled chicken - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch
See full menu

Location

Ashwaubenon WI

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
