Stadium Sports

Changing the way you eat, drink and play in the Yards D.C.

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

300 Tingey St SE • $$

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

BEEF BRISKET CHILI$8.00
Smoked brisket, red beans, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onions & jalapeños
SLIDERS$14.00
Choice of one protein: BBQ Beef, BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, Grilled Vegetables
6 WINGS$13.00
Smoked with blend of 3 woods then fried & tossed in: mild, hot, mumbo, bbq, old bay, sweet chili, or naked
CHOPPED BRISKET MAC$16.00
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, bbq & cheddar cheese sauce
BLUE RUB BURGER$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
CLASSIC BURGER$14.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
BACON WRAPPED JUMBO PRAWN$29.00
Jumbo prawns, mumbo glazed with jalapeno cheese dip,
baby carrots, asparagus, truffle mashed potatoes
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$10.00
Aged balsamic, pork belly crisps, shallots
FRENCH FRIES$8.00
Seasoned, grated parmesan & parsley
8 BONELESS WINGS$10.00
Fried & tossed in: mild, hot, mumbo, bbq, old bay, sweet chili, or naked
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Tingey St SE

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
