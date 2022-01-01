Stadium Sports
Changing the way you eat, drink and play in the Yards D.C.
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
300 Tingey St SE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
300 Tingey St SE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Kaiju Ramen
Kaiju Ramen specializes in authentic Japanese ramen with variety of Japanese beer and Sake.
Ophelia's Fish House
Come in and enjoy our great selection of fish and many more!
District Doughnut
Handcrafted, artisanal doughnuts and locally roasted Compass Coffee. Voted "Best Doughnut" in Washington DC for 4 consecutive years.
Hill Restaurant Group
Come in and enjoy!