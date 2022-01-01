Go
Toast

Stadz Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

6755 Taylor Rd B • $$

Avg 4.9 (257 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6755 Taylor Rd B

Blacklick OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yak N Yeti

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sexton's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzeria New York - Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Edison Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Our brewery is built around European-Style lagers. We are lovers of original beer. Not to say we don’t like new fangled creative brews!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston