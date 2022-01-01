Stafford Prime
Catering and Meal Delivery
350 Clinton Street
Popular Items
Location
350 Clinton Street
Costa Mesa CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Dick Church’s
A Costa Mesa Original since 1972. Great breakfast and lunch classics. Try our Eggs Benny or Chilaquiles for breakfast, Reuben or House Roasted Turkey sandwich for lunch. Great food at a reasonable price.
Le Café - Costa Mesa
Here at Le Café, we strive to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere with an extensive and eclectic menu that will satisfy many different palates. While we have a Californian-Mediterranean feel, we still provide a great deal of popular deli fare made fresh in house.
Our philosophy and mission are quite simple; provide quality food at a competitive price in a timely manner. We believe that if you start with the finest ingredients then you will finish with a tasty ending!
We can't wait to serve you!
Gunwhale Ales
Gunwhale Ales is an independently owned and operated brewery & blendery, with taprooms in Costa Mesa and Orange, California. Our beers strike a balance between the raw, wild spirit of farmhouse brewing, and the pioneering hop forward styles of California. We have an obsession with yeast driven Saisons, hoppy IPAs, and other rustic, wild and sour beers. This gives our beers uncommon qualities that are both surprisingly delicate and nuanced, yet refined and robust in their simplicity. From bright, billowy summer ales to rustic, fortifying stormers that stand up to the rougher seas, Gunwhale makes beers that reflect the culinary and cultural heritage of the West Coast.
Tin Lizzie Saloon
Friendly Neighborhood Gay Bar