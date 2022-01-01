Go
Stafford Prime

Catering and Meal Delivery

350 Clinton Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ginger Chicken Soup (Quart)$18.00
jidori chicken poached in a spiced ginger broth finished w. baby bok choy, cilantro, jasmine rice & ginger oil
Rye Sourdough Batard$10.00
artisanal sourdough made with naturally fermented freshly mixed grains & wild yeast
California Chicken Salad (Serving)$17.00
wild arugula, romaine lettuce & cilantro w. grilled jidori chicken breast, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shishito peppers, toasted pine nuts & fata cheese w. lime vinaigrette
Chicken Enchiladas (Tray - 12 pieces)$40.00
charred organic yellow corn tortillas with chicken tinga & Monterey Jack cheese with tomatillo cream sauce
Lemon Chicken Soup (quart)$18.00
jidori chicken breast simmered with potatoes, fennel & lemon zest finished with dill, scallion & chili
24 Hour Bone Broth (Quart)$20.00
jidori chicken cooked with carrots, celery, onion, garlic & bay leaf
Chicken Parmesan (Tray - Serves 4-6)$54.00
crispy fried jidori chicken cutlets baked with fresh tomato pomodoro, basil, Stracciatella, fior de latte & parmesan Reggiano
Winter Market Salad (Serving)$15.00
organic baby lettuces with honey glazed chicken, persimmon
Humboldt fog goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts & tarragon vinaigrette
Chocolate Energy Bites (2 dozen)$28.00
peanut butter, flaxseed, oatmeal & vanilla
Sicilian Chicken Salad (Each)$16.00
roasted jidori chicken, dehydrated (farmer's market) tomatoes, castelvetrano olives, cacciocavallo cheese, finocchiona, little gem, wild arugula, crunchy breadcrumbs & red wine vinaigrette
Location

350 Clinton Street

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
