Stafford restaurants you'll love
Stafford's top cuisines
Must-try Stafford restaurants
More about Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
SALADS • STEAKS
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
12350 Southwest Freeway,, Stafford
|Popular items
|Side: Au Gratin Potatoes
Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!
|Raw: Garlic Chicken Legs 1LB
|$8.00
RAW : 1 pound of chicken legs marinated with garlic and herbs.
|Grilled: Smoked Sausage 1LB
|$12.00
Grilled: 1 pound of Smoked Pork Sausage is slowly grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grills.
More about Kim Son - Stafford
Kim Son - Stafford
12750 Southwest Freeway, Stafford
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Egg Rolls (6)
|$10.75
Minced marinated pork sautéed with sweet onion and mushroom rolled in rice paper, deep-fried, served with lettuce, cilantro, and vinaigrette fish sauce.
|#63 Fried Crab Claw Wrapped With Shrimp Paste
|$6.25
Cang Cua Boc Chao Tom
|#14 Ha Cao
|$5.45
Ha Cao
More about Brewskis Pub & Patio - Stafford
Brewskis Pub & Patio - Stafford
11303 Fountain Lake Dr., Stafford
More about The Pub Fountains
The Pub Fountains
12720 SW Frwy, Stafford