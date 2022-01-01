Stafford restaurants you'll love

Stafford's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Chinese
Latin American
Must-try Stafford restaurants

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse image

SALADS • STEAKS

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse

12350 Southwest Freeway,, Stafford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side: Au Gratin Potatoes
Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!
Raw: Garlic Chicken Legs 1LB$8.00
RAW : 1 pound of chicken legs marinated with garlic and herbs.
Grilled: Smoked Sausage 1LB$12.00
Grilled: 1 pound of Smoked Pork Sausage is slowly grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grills.
More about Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
Kim Son - Stafford image

 

Kim Son - Stafford

12750 Southwest Freeway, Stafford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (6)$10.75
Minced marinated pork sautéed with sweet onion and mushroom rolled in rice paper, deep-fried, served with lettuce, cilantro, and vinaigrette fish sauce.
#63 Fried Crab Claw Wrapped With Shrimp Paste$6.25
Cang Cua Boc Chao Tom
#14 Ha Cao$5.45
Ha Cao
More about Kim Son - Stafford
Brewskis Pub & Patio - Stafford

11303 Fountain Lake Dr., Stafford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brewskis Pub & Patio - Stafford
The Pub Fountains

12720 SW Frwy, Stafford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Pub Fountains
