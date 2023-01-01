Chicken salad in Stafford
Stafford restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Southwest Fwy
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Southwest Fwy
11940 Southwest Fwy, Meadows Place
|Salad Chicken
|$8.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place - 11555 W. Airport Blvd.
Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place - 11555 W. Airport Blvd.
11555 W. Airport Blvd., Meadows Place
|Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Homemade chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with tomato and chips
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with chips
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce with cheese, bell pepper, purple onion, tomato, and egg wedges