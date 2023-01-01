Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Stafford

Stafford restaurants
Stafford restaurants that serve egg rolls

Lotus Seafood - Stafford

2903 S Main St. Suite A, Stafford

Egg Roll$1.75
More about Lotus Seafood - Stafford
Kim Son - Stafford - 12750 Southwest Freeway

12750 Southwest Freeway, Stafford

Pork & Vietnamese Egg Rolls V-Bowl$14.45
Grilled marinated pork and Vietnamese eggroll served with rice vermicelli noodles, fresh bean sprouts, cucumber, lettuce, and carrots
Vietnamese Egg Rolls$10.95
Minced pork with sweet onion and mushrooms rolled in rice paper, deep-fried. Served with lettuce, cilantro, and vinaigrette fish sauce.
Chicken Egg Rolls$7.95
Chicken sautéed with sweet onion and mushrooms, rolled in wheat paper and fried to a crispy golden-brown. Served with sweet and tangy sauce on the side.
More about Kim Son - Stafford - 12750 Southwest Freeway

