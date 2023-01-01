Omelettes in Stafford
Stafford restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place - 11555 W. Airport Blvd.
11555 W. Airport Blvd., Meadows Place
|Country Omelette
|$12.99
Hamburger meat, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
|Bacon & Cheese Omelette
|$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
|Fiesta Omelette
|$10.99
Cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy