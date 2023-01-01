Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Stafford

Stafford restaurants
Stafford restaurants that serve omelettes

Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place - 11555 W. Airport Blvd.

11555 W. Airport Blvd., Meadows Place

No reviews yet
Country Omelette$12.99
Hamburger meat, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Bacon & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Fiesta Omelette$10.99
Cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Kim Son - Stafford - 12750 Southwest Freeway

12750 Southwest Freeway, Stafford

No reviews yet
Vietnamese Rice Cake Omelette$6.15
