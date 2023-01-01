Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Stafford

Go
Stafford restaurants
Toast

Stafford restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Lotus Seafood - Stafford

2903 S Main St. Suite A, Stafford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Shrimp Salad$11.50
More about Lotus Seafood - Stafford
Item pic

 

Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place - 11555 W. Airport Blvd.

11555 W. Airport Blvd., Meadows Place

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Betty's Shrimp Salad$8.49
Betty's homemade shrimp salad-cold & creamy classic served on a bed of lettuce
Betty's Homemade Shrimp Salad$13.99
Cold & creamy classic. Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato and egg wedges
More about Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place - 11555 W. Airport Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Stafford

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Omelettes

Po Boy

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Stafford to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1223 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1223 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (321 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (654 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1190 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston