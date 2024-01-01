Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Stafford
/
Stafford
/
Chai Lattes
Stafford restaurants that serve chai lattes
Coffee Bar 1010
1010 Corporate Drive Suite #101, Stafford
No reviews yet
20oz Chai Latte
$4.50
More about Coffee Bar 1010
Basilico - Valor Court - 115 Valor court
115 Valor court, Stafford
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$3.50
More about Basilico - Valor Court - 115 Valor court
Browse other tasty dishes in Stafford
Bruschetta
Cheesecake
Cheese Pizza
Cake
Profiterole
Cannolis
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Waffles
More near Stafford to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(65 restaurants)
Manassas
Avg 4.3
(57 restaurants)
Woodbridge
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Warrenton
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Lorton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(955 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(129 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1454 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston