Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Stafford

Go
Stafford restaurants
Toast

Stafford restaurants that serve chai lattes

Coffee Bar 1010 image

 

Coffee Bar 1010

1010 Corporate Drive Suite #101, Stafford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
20oz Chai Latte$4.50
More about Coffee Bar 1010
Restaurant banner

 

Basilico - Valor Court - 115 Valor court

115 Valor court, Stafford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte$3.50
More about Basilico - Valor Court - 115 Valor court

Browse other tasty dishes in Stafford

Bruschetta

Cheesecake

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Profiterole

Cannolis

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Waffles

Map

More near Stafford to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1454 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston