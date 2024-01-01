Gnocchi in Stafford
Stafford restaurants that serve gnocchi
Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New
2757 Richmond Highway, Stafford
|Gnocchi alla Siciliana
|$16.73
Potato dumpling, cherry tomatoes, crumbled sausage, eggplant in plum tomato sauce
Basilico - Valor Court - 115 Valor court
115 Valor court, Stafford
|Gnocchi Alla Sorrento W/ Shrimp
|$16.00
Potato dumpling pasta, served with fresh eggplant and plumb tomatoes sauteed in garlic and extra-virgin oil. Tossed with ricotta cheese, grilled shrimp and fresh basil. Topped with fresh grated parmigiano cheese.
|Gnocchi Alla Sorrento W/ Chicken
|$14.00
Potato dumpling pasta, served with fresh eggplant and plumb tomatoes sauteed in garlic and extra-virgin oil. Tossed with ricotta cheese, grilled chicken and fresh basil. Topped with fresh grated parmigiano cheese.