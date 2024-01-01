Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Stafford

Go
Stafford restaurants
Toast

Stafford restaurants that serve gnocchi

Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New image

 

Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New

2757 Richmond Highway, Stafford

No reviews yet
Delivery
Gnocchi alla Siciliana$16.73
Potato dumpling, cherry tomatoes, crumbled sausage, eggplant in plum tomato sauce
More about Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New
Restaurant banner

 

Basilico - Valor Court - 115 Valor court

115 Valor court, Stafford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Alla Sorrento W/ Shrimp$16.00
Potato dumpling pasta, served with fresh eggplant and plumb tomatoes sauteed in garlic and extra-virgin oil. Tossed with ricotta cheese, grilled shrimp and fresh basil. Topped with fresh grated parmigiano cheese.
Gnocchi Alla Sorrento W/ Chicken$14.00
Potato dumpling pasta, served with fresh eggplant and plumb tomatoes sauteed in garlic and extra-virgin oil. Tossed with ricotta cheese, grilled chicken and fresh basil. Topped with fresh grated parmigiano cheese.
More about Basilico - Valor Court - 115 Valor court

Browse other tasty dishes in Stafford

Cake

Chai Lattes

Bisque

Lasagna

Mac And Cheese

Carbonara

Cheesecake

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Stafford to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1454 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston