Go
A map showing the location of Stafili Wine Cafe
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Stafili Wine Cafe

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

27 Reviews

$$

328 W 12TH st

New York, NY 10014

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

328 W 12TH st, New York NY 10014

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Los Mariscos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SERAFINA MEATPACKING

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar

No reviews yet

Whitney Cafe

Chelsea Music Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stafili Wine Cafe

orange star4.9 • 27 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston