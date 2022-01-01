Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Stafili Wine Cafe
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
27 Reviews
$$
328 W 12TH st
New York, NY 10014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
328 W 12TH st, New York NY 10014
Nearby restaurants
Los Mariscos
Come in and enjoy!
SERAFINA MEATPACKING
Come on in and enjoy!
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
Whitney Cafe
Chelsea Music Hall
Come in and enjoy!