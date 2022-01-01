Go
Stagecoach Bar & Grill

Providing an elevated small-town bar experience with a clean, updated interior, friendly staff, talented bartenders, Chef Pete’s tasty bar menu, craft cocktails and beers on tap, bar games, events, and live music all at affordable, small-town prices. Ojibwe & Woman Owned.

315 Main St E

Popular Items

Tots$4.99
Deep fried, buffalo or ranch seasoned
Onion Rings$7.99
Battered and deep fried onion rings
Wings$12.99
Nacho Tots$6.99
Coach's Cheese Curds$8.99
Deep fried ooey gooey meltiness
Bacon & Bleu Burger$10.99
Topped with bacon and bleu cheese.
Chicken Strips Basket$6.99
Quarted chicken breast, prepared in-house with looove
3 Taco Special$6.99
Build-Your-Own-Burger$8.99
6.5oz Hand-smashed, USDA choice ground beef, with Chef Pete's secret seasoning.
French Dip & Au Jus$9.99
Fill the Wagon! Add peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese for $2.
Location

315 Main St E

Ashland WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
