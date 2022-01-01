Go
Toast

Stages at One Washington

Family style comfort food from award winning Chef Evan Hennessey

1 Washington St. Suite 325 • $$$$

Avg 4.9 (371 reviews)

Popular Items

Hawaiian BBQ'd 1/2 Rack of Ribs$17.00
With grilled pineapple, cucumber, radish & grapefruit
Beets & Braised Cabbage$5.00
Slow roasted red beets & red cabbage with a touch of caraway, roasted grapefruit, and orange zest
Brazilian BBQ'd leg of lamb$18.00
With chimichurri sauce, fried potatoes, and watermelon-feta salad
Citrus Grilled Chicken$17.00
With grilled peach "Caprese" with truffle, macadamia nuts, and a smoked yogurt sauce
Hawaiian BBQ'd Duck Confit$17.00
With a mild curried corn & tomato, and roasted broccoli rabe
Simple Salad$3.50
A mixed salad of arugula, shaved fennel, hazelnuts, shaved pecorino, and a sherry vinaigrette
Emma's Cookies$2.00
2 cookies per order
Herb crusted Cod$19.00
With a lobster Newburg Sauce, celery root, fresh herbs, and ginger
Creme Brulee Ice Cream$7.00
Flavors of burnt sugar, and a rich vanilla custard
Ellie's Biscuits$1.00
Our homemade dog treats for your pupper!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations

Location

1 Washington St. Suite 325

Dover NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Adelle's Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Born II Brü

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Pickup inside the store
Thank you

Stalk

No reviews yet

Modern American Cuisine made from scratch.

The Nook Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

See you all soon

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston