Staghorn Kitchen
Staghorn Kitchen is a community driven restaurant serving Florida Style BBQ, Smoked seafood, and daily homestyle specials.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
728 E sugarland hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
728 E sugarland hwy
Clewiston FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Sunrise
Come in and enjoy!
Joey's Pizza & Subs
Thank you for being a customer. Come in and enjoy!
Taqueria Guerrero
Come in and enjoy!