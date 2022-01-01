Go
Toast

Staghorn Kitchen

Staghorn Kitchen is a community driven restaurant serving Florida Style BBQ, Smoked seafood, and daily homestyle specials.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

728 E sugarland hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Rack of Ribs$30.00
1 rack of St Louis Style Spare ribs (12-13 bones) Slow smoked over local oak wood for 4 hours.
small$3.89
Whole chicken$17.00
4 lb average. These birds spend the night in our dry brine, before smoking low and slow over local oak wood until perfectly juicy and tender.
Jr patty$7.99
25 jumbo smoked chicken wings$35.00
Bacon Pimento Patty$11.99
Smoked Mahi Spread$12.00
Staggy Patty$9.99
Whole Boston Butt$35.00
1 Whole Boston Butt slow smoked using local Oak wood for 12 hrs.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

728 E sugarland hwy

Clewiston FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Sunrise

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joey's Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

Thank you for being a customer. Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Guerrero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston