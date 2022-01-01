Go
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food

Like Blanche’s inspired hospitality, classic Italian fare is an experiment in place and moment, about taking what’s on hand and elevating it. Our menu is true to that philosophy, with Italian staples served alongside modern variations, flavors forged in the pan and paired with a thoughtful selection of wine, beer, and cocktails.

715 Providence Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni$29.00
Braised Pork + Fennel Sausage Sugo. Herbed Ricotta.
Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza$17.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.
Meatballs$14.00
Local Pork. Parmesan. Marinara. Ciabatta Toast.
Tartufi Pizza$17.00
Parmesan. Mozzarella. Fontina. Mushrooms. Caramelized Onions. Arugula. Porcini Puree. Truffle Oil.
Tagliolini$29.00
Traditional Piedmontese Meat Ragu. EVOO. Parmesan. House-made Ricotta.
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni.
Truffle Tagliatelle$34.00
Vermouth Butter Sauce. Porcini Mushrooms. Parmesan. Summer Black Truffles.
Cheese Pizza$16.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella.
Black Pepper Cavatelli$29.00
House-Made Chicken Sausage. Calabrian Chili. Broccolini. Charred Leeks. Torched Ricotta.
Local Baby Greens$12.00
Pancetta. Goat Cheese. Walnuts. Pickled Red Onions. White Balsamic
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

715 Providence Rd

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

