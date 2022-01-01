Go
Toast

STAHLEYS CELLARETTE

Serving the Lehigh Valley since 1968
Welcome to Stahley's!

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1826 Hanover Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (214 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1826 Hanover Ave

ALLENTOWN PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sherman Street Beer Company

No reviews yet

Hand crafted beer and good food in a casual, vibrant, and fun atmosphere.

Chicago Restaurant & Nightlife

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copperhead Grille - Airport Road

No reviews yet

Locally owned sports grille, with 32 ice cold draft beers on tap and a fresh seasonal menu!

The Aladdin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston