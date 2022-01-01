Stained Glass Pub
Current Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 11:30am - 11:00pm
Saturday & Sunday: 12:00pm - 11:00pm
The Stained Glass Pub was established as a Family Restaurant and Sports Bar in 1973. It was considered one of the first sports bars in Montgomery County. Our Elkridge location opened it's doors 2008. Through the years, the Stained Glass Pub has grown to be known for its delicious pizza, affordable menu, and welcoming atmosphere.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
6751 Dorsey rd • $$
Location
6751 Dorsey rd
Elkridge MD
