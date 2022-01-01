Go
Stained Glass Pub

Current Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 11:30am - 11:00pm
Saturday & Sunday: 12:00pm - 11:00pm
The Stained Glass Pub was established as a Family Restaurant and Sports Bar in 1973. It was considered one of the first sports bars in Montgomery County. Our Elkridge location opened it's doors 2008. Through the years, the Stained Glass Pub has grown to be known for its delicious pizza, affordable menu, and welcoming atmosphere.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6751 Dorsey rd • $$

Avg 4 (237 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Sub$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo and Provolone on a toasted sub roll.
Pretzel Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Sliced thin turkey breast on a pretzel roll with bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and honey mustard.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Fried chicken tenders or a grilled chicken breast, Jack & cheddar cheeses, lettuce and Buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing.
Fish & Chips$16.99
Haddock dipped in beer batter and flash fried. Served with breaded potato wedges, coleslaw, lemon wedge and a side of our house made tartar sauce.
Wings$13.99
One full pound of fried jumbo wings served with celery sticks Your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Santa Fe Chicken Rolls$9.99
Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.
Cheeseburger$11.99
American, Swiss*, Cheddar*, Provolone* or Pepper Jack
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, red peppers, shaved carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes and crispy bacon bits. Garnished with celery sticks and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Large Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved carrots, sliced red onion, red pepper and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Served with house made honey mustard, and French fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6751 Dorsey rd

Elkridge MD

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

