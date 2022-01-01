Stamford American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Stamford
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
bacon, blue cheese, olives,
roasted tomato, crispy shallots, croutons, egg, shaved onion, white balsamic vinaigrette,
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
brie, truffle honey, arugula, spicy mayo
|Cheese Steak Springrolls
|$14.00
cherry peppers, american cheese,
grilled onions, chipotle ketchup
More about Bradford's Grill & Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bradford's Grill & Tavern
83 Bedford St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Asian Stir Fry
|$14.00
|Fries
|$7.50
|Queen Fluff
|$12.00
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$14.00
Grana Padana, Hazelnuts, Light Truffle Vinaigrette
|Spicy Buffalo Shrimp
|$14.00
Buttermilk Blue Cheese
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Corn, Avocado, Onion, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shallot Vinaigrette
More about ROASTED
ROASTED
148 Bedford St., Stamford
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Banana pudding
Housemade rich vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas and a sweet salted caramel sauce
|Salad Bowl
|$9.95
|Short
|$7.99
More about Stamford Cask Republic
Stamford Cask Republic
191 Summer Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN WINGS
|$14.00
Ranch dressing
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Chickpeas, Spiced Pecans, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew Peppers, Creamy Ginger Vinaigrette
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese Served On Toasted Sourdough or Brioche Bun, housemade kettle chips
More about 21 Harbor Point Rd
21 Harbor Point Rd
21 Harbor Point Road, Stamford
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.