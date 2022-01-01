Stamford American restaurants you'll love

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Stamford

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad$14.00
bacon, blue cheese, olives,
roasted tomato, crispy shallots, croutons, egg, shaved onion, white balsamic vinaigrette,
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
brie, truffle honey, arugula, spicy mayo
Cheese Steak Springrolls$14.00
cherry peppers, american cheese,
grilled onions, chipotle ketchup
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Bradford's Grill & Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bradford's Grill & Tavern

83 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 3.4 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Stir Fry$14.00
Fries$7.50
Queen Fluff$12.00
More about Bradford's Grill & Tavern
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad$14.00
Grana Padana, Hazelnuts, Light Truffle Vinaigrette
Spicy Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
Buttermilk Blue Cheese
Cobb Salad$15.00
Corn, Avocado, Onion, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shallot Vinaigrette
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
ROASTED image

 

ROASTED

148 Bedford St., Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Caramel Banana pudding
Housemade rich vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas and a sweet salted caramel sauce
Salad Bowl$9.95
Short$7.99
More about ROASTED
Stamford Cask Republic image

 

Stamford Cask Republic

191 Summer Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
Ranch dressing
Kale Salad$11.00
Chickpeas, Spiced Pecans, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew Peppers, Creamy Ginger Vinaigrette
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese Served On Toasted Sourdough or Brioche Bun, housemade kettle chips
More about Stamford Cask Republic
21 Harbor Point Rd image

 

21 Harbor Point Rd

21 Harbor Point Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 21 Harbor Point Rd
Bobby V's image

 

Bobby V's

268 Atlantic Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SuperBowl LIV Ticket$50.00
More about Bobby V's
RPM Bar & Grill image

 

RPM Bar & Grill

600 West Ave, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about RPM Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Stamford

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Penne

Tacos

Garlic Bread

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston