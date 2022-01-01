Stamford breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Stamford
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
bacon, blue cheese, olives,
roasted tomato, crispy shallots, croutons, egg, shaved onion, white balsamic vinaigrette,
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
brie, truffle honey, arugula, spicy mayo
|Cheese Steak Springrolls
|$14.00
cherry peppers, american cheese,
grilled onions, chipotle ketchup
Metro Center Café
One Station Place, Stamford
|Popular items
|PB Banana Berry
|$5.99
Peanut Butter, Mixed Berries, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Agave
|Caffe Mocha
Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
|Caramel Macchiato
Foamed Milk Marked with Espresso, Vanilla & Real Caramel
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.99
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.50
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll
|Kale Salad
|$11.25
Kale and Romaine with golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with grated parmesan cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
First Stamford Place Café
100 First Stamford Place, Stamford
|Popular items
|Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso and Steamed Milk Flavors of Caramelized White Chocolate, Topped with Whipped Cream and a Topping of Holiday Sugar Sparkles and Crispy White Pearls.
|Bamango Smoothie
|$5.99
Mango, Banana,Vanilla Yogurt, Agave
|Caffe Americano
Water, Brewed Espresso