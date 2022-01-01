Stamford breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Stamford

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

Popular items
Chopped Salad$14.00
bacon, blue cheese, olives,
roasted tomato, crispy shallots, croutons, egg, shaved onion, white balsamic vinaigrette,
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
brie, truffle honey, arugula, spicy mayo
Cheese Steak Springrolls$14.00
cherry peppers, american cheese,
grilled onions, chipotle ketchup
Metro Center Café

One Station Place, Stamford

Popular items
PB Banana Berry$5.99
Peanut Butter, Mixed Berries, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Agave
Caffe Mocha
Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Caramel Macchiato
Foamed Milk Marked with Espresso, Vanilla & Real Caramel
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.99
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.50
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll
Kale Salad$11.25
Kale and Romaine with golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with grated parmesan cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about The Village Table
First Stamford Place Café

100 First Stamford Place, Stamford

Popular items
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso and Steamed Milk Flavors of Caramelized White Chocolate, Topped with Whipped Cream and a Topping of Holiday Sugar Sparkles and Crispy White Pearls.
Bamango Smoothie$5.99
Mango, Banana,Vanilla Yogurt, Agave
Caffe Americano
Water, Brewed Espresso
Divina

275 Summer St, Stamford

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Stamford

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Penne

Tacos

Garlic Bread

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

