Stamford Italian restaurants you'll love

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in a caesardressing with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese
Buffalo Wings (10 Pcs.)$12.99
Served with Hot, Mild, BBQ and more flavors.
Lg Garden Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and olives.
Tutti Pazzi Stamford image

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHOPPED SALAD GF$12.00
Romaine, Cucumbers, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette
FRIED MONTAUK CALAMARI$14.00
Spicy Marinara Sauce
EGGPLANT TOWER$9.00
Layered With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SM Margherita$11.95
LG Margherita$16.95
Classic Caesar$8.95
Quartiere image

 

Quartiere

51 Bank Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
APP - French Fries$8.00
Garlic Aioli, Ketchup
SAL - Zesty Arugula$10.00
Baby Arugula, Fennel, Pecorino, Lemon Olive Oil
PST - Tomato Basil$13.00
Tomato Basil Sauce, EVOO, Bucatini
Fortina Stamford image

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Fired Half Chicken$28.00
baby lettuce, sweet potato
Fried Meatballs$18.00
tomato, parm
Fried Mozz Stix$10.00
marinara, parm
T's Pizza image

 

T's Pizza

523 Pacific Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Margherita$12.00
Chicken Fingers$7.95
Buffalo Wings$9.95
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Alla Vodka$24.00
Chicken, pink cream sauce.
Gnocchi Chicken Pesto$24.00
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken & blistered tomato.
Butternut Squash Gnocchi$14.00
Sweet butternut squash in a cream sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Divina

275 Summer St, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
