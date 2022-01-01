Stamford Italian restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
Popular items
Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in a caesardressing with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese
Buffalo Wings (10 Pcs.)
|$12.99
Served with Hot, Mild, BBQ and more flavors.
Lg Garden Salad
|$9.99
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and olives.
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
Popular items
CHOPPED SALAD GF
|$12.00
Romaine, Cucumbers, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette
FRIED MONTAUK CALAMARI
|$14.00
Spicy Marinara Sauce
EGGPLANT TOWER
|$9.00
Layered With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
Popular items
SM Margherita
|$11.95
LG Margherita
|$16.95
Classic Caesar
|$8.95
Quartiere
51 Bank Street, Stamford
Popular items
APP - French Fries
|$8.00
Garlic Aioli, Ketchup
SAL - Zesty Arugula
|$10.00
Baby Arugula, Fennel, Pecorino, Lemon Olive Oil
PST - Tomato Basil
|$13.00
Tomato Basil Sauce, EVOO, Bucatini
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
Popular items
Wood Fired Half Chicken
|$28.00
baby lettuce, sweet potato
Fried Meatballs
|$18.00
tomato, parm
Fried Mozz Stix
|$10.00
marinara, parm
T's Pizza
523 Pacific Street, Stamford
Popular items
Classic Margherita
|$12.00
Chicken Fingers
|$7.95
Buffalo Wings
|$9.95
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
122 Broad St, Stamford
Popular items
Penne Alla Vodka
|$24.00
Chicken, pink cream sauce.
Gnocchi Chicken Pesto
|$24.00
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken & blistered tomato.
Butternut Squash Gnocchi
|$14.00
Sweet butternut squash in a cream sauce.